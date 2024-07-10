Weeks after India lifted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 29 June, several controversies were put to an end and criticism against India stopped. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, one controversy that gained momentum was a catch by Suryakumar Yadav.

In the final over of the T20 World Cup final, South Africa's power hitter David Miller was on strike. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Proteas needed 16 runs from the final over. At the time, under pressure, India's all rounder Hardik Pandya bowled a wide full and Miller smashed it for a six. But, it could travel the distance required and India's Suryakumar Yadav took an amazing catch inside the ropes at long-off.

SKY, first realised that he went over the boundary, he lofted the ball and then then came back in to complete a catch worth memorable for years to come.

Despite several angles were used, and people zoomed it, the umpires gave it a fair catch. However, many claimed on social media that it was not a fair catch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some even said that the boundary cushion was pushed outside deliberately during the second innings, so that an an unfair advantage can be given to India.

SKY opens up Putting an end to the controversy, SKY said to the media, as NDTV noted, “I didn't touch the line when I caught the ball in the final match against South Africa. We can't keep everyone happy. I did what occurred to me as correct. By the grace of God, I was there when the ball came towards me. I got a chance to take the catch. I am relishing that moment."

"I had practiced many times to take a catch like that one. During the match, my mind was calm. God gave me an opportunity to do well for the country," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

