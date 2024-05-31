The adrenaline-filled ICC Men's T20 World Cup is all set to kick off in the USA and West Indies on 1 June, and among the most awaited clashes is between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on 9 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considered to be the most interesting and emotionally charged match for cricket fans across the globe, the clash will end the long wait for the two teams to fight on the cricket ground.

Looking at the stats, in the past four years—due to the relatively high frequency of multi-nation tournaments after the COVID-19 pandemic—India and Pakistan have faced each other a number of times.

Be it World Cup games, T20 or ODI, India have won all the matches, barring a resounding 10-wicket win by Pakistan during the 2021 T20 World Cup.

With critics, experts and former cricketers sharing their predictions for the 9 June match, former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal opined that India would take away the match from Pakistan's clutches.

Asked by a fan for his prediction for the fixture on Instagram, Akmal in reply said, "Definitely India!"

Akmal on the level of Pakistan cricket: The former Pakistani cricketer agreed with former England Michael Vaughan's opinion on current Pakistan's team's merit.

"Over the past few days, I have wondered why a former England captain is commenting and taking Pakistan cricket non-seriously. It has been a painful thought, but I think he was correct in his assessment," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

"Over the past few days, I have wondered why a former England captain is commenting and taking Pakistan cricket non-seriously. It has been a painful thought, but I think he was correct in his assessment," Akmal said on his YouTube channel.

"Everybody knows the level of Pakistan cricket. We are losing against smaller teams like Ireland and in that sense Vaughan said that it is not a tough series. So the fault is ours. Had it been any other team like New Zealand, South Africa and India then Vaughan would not have said it," he added. "We need to understand that in IPL, the best bowlers and batters are participating with crowds of 40 to 50,000. So it is tough cricket and quality cricket," he explained.

