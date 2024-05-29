T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: Check dates, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more
T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York
T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just days away, and some teams are already in the United States practising for the upcoming marquee tournament. Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad landed in New York on Monday and was seen conducting team-building exercises on Wednesday. India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York.