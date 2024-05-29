Active Stocks
T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: Check dates, venues, timing, livestreaming details and more

Devesh Kumar

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just days away, and some teams are already in the United States practising for the upcoming marquee tournament. Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad landed in New York on Monday and was seen conducting team-building exercises on Wednesday. India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York.  

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule

FixturesDateTimeVenue
USA vs CANADAJune 206:00 AMDallas
WEST INDIES vs PAPUA NEW GUINEAJune 208:00 PMGuyana
NAMIBIA vs OMANJune 306:00 AMBarbados
SRI LANKA vs SOUTH AFRICAJune 308:00 PMNew York
AFGHANISTAN vs UGANDAJune 406:00 AMGuyana
ENGLAND vs SCOTLANDJune 408:00 PMBarbados
NETHERLANDS vs NEPALJune 409:00 PMDallas
INDIA vs IRELANDJune 508:00 PMNew York
PAPUA NEW GUINEA vs UGANDAJune 605:00 AMGuyana
AUSTRALIA vs OMANJune 606:00 AMBarbados
USA vs PAKISTANJune 609:00 PMDallas
NAMIBIA vs SCOTLANDJune 712:30 AMBarbados
CANADA vs IRELANDJune 708:00 PMNew York
NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTANJune 805:00 AMGuyana
SRI LANKA vs BANGLADESHJune 8 06:00 AMDallas
NETHERLANDS vs SOUTH AFRICAJune 808:00 PMNew York
AUSTRALIA vs ENGLANDJune 810:30 PMBarbados
WEST INDIES vs UGANDAJune 906:00 AMGuyana
INDIA vs PAKISTANJune 908:00 PMNew York
OMAN vs SCOTLANDJune 910:30 PMAntigua
SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESHJune 10 08:00 PMNew York
PAKISTAN vs CANADAJune 1108:00 PMNew York
SRI LANKA vs NEPALJune 1205:00 AMFlorida
AUSTRALIA vs NAMIBIAJune 1206:00 AMAntigua
USA vs INDIAJune 1208:00 PMNew York
WEST INDIES vs NEW ZEALANDJune 1306:00 AMTrinidad and Tobago
BANGLADESH vs NETHERLANDSJune 1308:00 PMSt Vincent
ENGLAND vs OMANJune 1412:30 AMAntigua
AFGHANISTAN vs PAPUA NEW GUINEAJune 1406:00 AMTrinidad and Tobago
USA vs IRELANDJune 1408:00 PMFlorida
SOUTH AFRICA vs NEPALJune 1505:00 AMSt Vincent
NEW ZEALAND vs UGANDAJune 1506:00 AMTrinidad and Tobago
INDIA vs CANADAJune 1508:00 PMFlorida
NAMIBIA vs ENGLANDJune 1510:30 PMAntigua
AUSTRALIA vs SCOTLANDJune 1606:00 AMSt Lucia
PAKISTAN vs IRELANDJune 1608:00 PMFlorida
BANGLADESH vs NEPALJune 1705:00 AMSt Vincent
SRI LANKA vs NETHERLANDSJune 1706:00 AMSt Lucia
NEW ZEALAND vs PAPUA NEW GUINEAJune 1708:00 PMTrinidad and Tobago
WEST INDIES vs AFGHANISTANJune 1806:00 AMSt Lucia
A2 vs D1June 1908:00 PMAntigua
B1 vs C2June 2006:00 AMSt Lucia
C1 vs A1June 2008:00 PMBarbados
B2 vs D2June 2106:00 AMAntigua
B1 vs D1June 2108:00 PMSt Lucia
A2 vs C2June 2206:00 AMBarbados
A1 vs D2June 2208:00 PMAntigua
C1 vs B2June 2306:00 AMSt Vincent
A2 vs B1June 2308:00 PMBarbados
C2 vs D1June 2406:00 AMAntigua
B2 vs A1June 2408:00 PMSt Lucia
C1 vs D2June 2506:00 AMSt Vincent
T.B.C. vs T.B.CJune 2706:00 AMTrinidad and Tobago
T.B.C. vs T.B.C.June 2708:00 PMGuyana
T.B.C. vs T.B.C.June 2808:00 PMBarbados

The T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports television network, while the digital users can watch the livestreaming of all the matches on Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.

Ajit Agarkar-led India's selection panel announced the Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2024 last month and included some notable players in the team. Apart from usual leaders like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the 15-member squad included Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain. Explosive batter Rishabh Pant, who remained away from the game for more than a year after getting injured in the car accident, will make a comeback in the T20 World Cup 2024, and Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh were some notable inclusions. 

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Devesh Kumar
I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Published: 29 May 2024, 06:06 PM IST
