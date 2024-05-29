T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just days away, and some teams are already in the United States practising for the upcoming marquee tournament. Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad landed in New York on Monday and was seen conducting team-building exercises on Wednesday. India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule

Fixtures Date Time Venue USA vs CANADA June 2 06:00 AM Dallas WEST INDIES vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA June 2 08:00 PM Guyana NAMIBIA vs OMAN June 3 06:00 AM Barbados SRI LANKA vs SOUTH AFRICA June 3 08:00 PM New York AFGHANISTAN vs UGANDA June 4 06:00 AM Guyana ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND June 4 08:00 PM Barbados NETHERLANDS vs NEPAL June 4 09:00 PM Dallas INDIA vs IRELAND June 5 08:00 PM New York PAPUA NEW GUINEA vs UGANDA June 6 05:00 AM Guyana AUSTRALIA vs OMAN June 6 06:00 AM Barbados USA vs PAKISTAN June 6 09:00 PM Dallas NAMIBIA vs SCOTLAND June 7 12:30 AM Barbados CANADA vs IRELAND June 7 08:00 PM New York NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN June 8 05:00 AM Guyana SRI LANKA vs BANGLADESH June 8 06:00 AM Dallas NETHERLANDS vs SOUTH AFRICA June 8 08:00 PM New York AUSTRALIA vs ENGLAND June 8 10:30 PM Barbados WEST INDIES vs UGANDA June 9 06:00 AM Guyana INDIA vs PAKISTAN June 9 08:00 PM New York OMAN vs SCOTLAND June 9 10:30 PM Antigua SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH June 10 08:00 PM New York PAKISTAN vs CANADA June 11 08:00 PM New York SRI LANKA vs NEPAL June 12 05:00 AM Florida AUSTRALIA vs NAMIBIA June 12 06:00 AM Antigua USA vs INDIA June 12 08:00 PM New York WEST INDIES vs NEW ZEALAND June 13 06:00 AM Trinidad and Tobago BANGLADESH vs NETHERLANDS June 13 08:00 PM St Vincent ENGLAND vs OMAN June 14 12:30 AM Antigua AFGHANISTAN vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA June 14 06:00 AM Trinidad and Tobago USA vs IRELAND June 14 08:00 PM Florida SOUTH AFRICA vs NEPAL June 15 05:00 AM St Vincent NEW ZEALAND vs UGANDA June 15 06:00 AM Trinidad and Tobago INDIA vs CANADA June 15 08:00 PM Florida NAMIBIA vs ENGLAND June 15 10:30 PM Antigua AUSTRALIA vs SCOTLAND June 16 06:00 AM St Lucia PAKISTAN vs IRELAND June 16 08:00 PM Florida BANGLADESH vs NEPAL June 17 05:00 AM St Vincent SRI LANKA vs NETHERLANDS June 17 06:00 AM St Lucia NEW ZEALAND vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA June 17 08:00 PM Trinidad and Tobago WEST INDIES vs AFGHANISTAN June 18 06:00 AM St Lucia A2 vs D1 June 19 08:00 PM Antigua B1 vs C2 June 20 06:00 AM St Lucia C1 vs A1 June 20 08:00 PM Barbados B2 vs D2 June 21 06:00 AM Antigua B1 vs D1 June 21 08:00 PM St Lucia A2 vs C2 June 22 06:00 AM Barbados A1 vs D2 June 22 08:00 PM Antigua C1 vs B2 June 23 06:00 AM St Vincent A2 vs B1 June 23 08:00 PM Barbados C2 vs D1 June 24 06:00 AM Antigua B2 vs A1 June 24 08:00 PM St Lucia C1 vs D2 June 25 06:00 AM St Vincent T.B.C. vs T.B.C June 27 06:00 AM Trinidad and Tobago T.B.C. vs T.B.C. June 27 08:00 PM Guyana T.B.C. vs T.B.C. June 28 08:00 PM Barbados

The T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports television network, while the digital users can watch the livestreaming of all the matches on Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ajit Agarkar-led India's selection panel announced the Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2024 last month and included some notable players in the team. Apart from usual leaders like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the 15-member squad included Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain. Explosive batter Rishabh Pant, who remained away from the game for more than a year after getting injured in the car accident, will make a comeback in the T20 World Cup 2024, and Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh were some notable inclusions.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!