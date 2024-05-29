T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule: The International Cricket Council (ICC) Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is just days away, and some teams are already in the United States practising for the upcoming marquee tournament. Rohit Sharma-led Team India squad landed in New York on Monday and was seen conducting team-building exercises on Wednesday. India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York.
T20 World Cup 2024 full schedule
|Fixtures
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|USA vs CANADA
|June 2
|06:00 AM
|Dallas
|WEST INDIES vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA
|June 2
|08:00 PM
|Guyana
|NAMIBIA vs OMAN
|June 3
|06:00 AM
|Barbados
|SRI LANKA vs SOUTH AFRICA
|June 3
|08:00 PM
|New York
|AFGHANISTAN vs UGANDA
|June 4
|06:00 AM
|Guyana
|ENGLAND vs SCOTLAND
|June 4
|08:00 PM
|Barbados
|NETHERLANDS vs NEPAL
|June 4
|09:00 PM
|Dallas
|INDIA vs IRELAND
|June 5
|08:00 PM
|New York
|PAPUA NEW GUINEA vs UGANDA
|June 6
|05:00 AM
|Guyana
|AUSTRALIA vs OMAN
|June 6
|06:00 AM
|Barbados
|USA vs PAKISTAN
|June 6
|09:00 PM
|Dallas
|NAMIBIA vs SCOTLAND
|June 7
|12:30 AM
|Barbados
|CANADA vs IRELAND
|June 7
|08:00 PM
|New York
|NEW ZEALAND vs AFGHANISTAN
|June 8
|05:00 AM
|Guyana
|SRI LANKA vs BANGLADESH
|June 8
|06:00 AM
|Dallas
|NETHERLANDS vs SOUTH AFRICA
|June 8
|08:00 PM
|New York
|AUSTRALIA vs ENGLAND
|June 8
|10:30 PM
|Barbados
|WEST INDIES vs UGANDA
|June 9
|06:00 AM
|Guyana
|INDIA vs PAKISTAN
|June 9
|08:00 PM
|New York
|OMAN vs SCOTLAND
|June 9
|10:30 PM
|Antigua
|SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH
|June 10
|08:00 PM
|New York
|PAKISTAN vs CANADA
|June 11
|08:00 PM
|New York
|SRI LANKA vs NEPAL
|June 12
|05:00 AM
|Florida
|AUSTRALIA vs NAMIBIA
|June 12
|06:00 AM
|Antigua
|USA vs INDIA
|June 12
|08:00 PM
|New York
|WEST INDIES vs NEW ZEALAND
|June 13
|06:00 AM
|Trinidad and Tobago
|BANGLADESH vs NETHERLANDS
|June 13
|08:00 PM
|St Vincent
|ENGLAND vs OMAN
|June 14
|12:30 AM
|Antigua
|AFGHANISTAN vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA
|June 14
|06:00 AM
|Trinidad and Tobago
|USA vs IRELAND
|June 14
|08:00 PM
|Florida
|SOUTH AFRICA vs NEPAL
|June 15
|05:00 AM
|St Vincent
|NEW ZEALAND vs UGANDA
|June 15
|06:00 AM
|Trinidad and Tobago
|INDIA vs CANADA
|June 15
|08:00 PM
|Florida
|NAMIBIA vs ENGLAND
|June 15
|10:30 PM
|Antigua
|AUSTRALIA vs SCOTLAND
|June 16
|06:00 AM
|St Lucia
|PAKISTAN vs IRELAND
|June 16
|08:00 PM
|Florida
|BANGLADESH vs NEPAL
|June 17
|05:00 AM
|St Vincent
|SRI LANKA vs NETHERLANDS
|June 17
|06:00 AM
|St Lucia
|NEW ZEALAND vs PAPUA NEW GUINEA
|June 17
|08:00 PM
|Trinidad and Tobago
|WEST INDIES vs AFGHANISTAN
|June 18
|06:00 AM
|St Lucia
|A2 vs D1
|June 19
|08:00 PM
|Antigua
|B1 vs C2
|June 20
|06:00 AM
|St Lucia
|C1 vs A1
|June 20
|08:00 PM
|Barbados
|B2 vs D2
|June 21
|06:00 AM
|Antigua
|B1 vs D1
|June 21
|08:00 PM
|St Lucia
|A2 vs C2
|June 22
|06:00 AM
|Barbados
|A1 vs D2
|June 22
|08:00 PM
|Antigua
|C1 vs B2
|June 23
|06:00 AM
|St Vincent
|A2 vs B1
|June 23
|08:00 PM
|Barbados
|C2 vs D1
|June 24
|06:00 AM
|Antigua
|B2 vs A1
|June 24
|08:00 PM
|St Lucia
|C1 vs D2
|June 25
|06:00 AM
|St Vincent
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C
|June 27
|06:00 AM
|Trinidad and Tobago
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|June 27
|08:00 PM
|Guyana
|T.B.C. vs T.B.C.
|June 28
|08:00 PM
|Barbados
The T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be broadcasted LIVE on the Star Sports television network, while the digital users can watch the livestreaming of all the matches on Disney+ Hotstar mobile application and website.
Ajit Agarkar-led India's selection panel announced the Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2024 last month and included some notable players in the team. Apart from usual leaders like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the 15-member squad included Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain. Explosive batter Rishabh Pant, who remained away from the game for more than a year after getting injured in the car accident, will make a comeback in the T20 World Cup 2024, and Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson and Arshdeep Singh were some notable inclusions.
India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.
