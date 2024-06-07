With just a couple of days for the adrenaline-filled thrilling match between Rohit Sharma-led India and Babar Azam-led Pakistan at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian cricket team's vice-captain Hardik Pandya has refrained from commenting anything ahead of the clash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India and Pakistan are all set to clash on 9 June, Sunday, at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

For the first time, the USA is co-hosting an ICC event. The hosts defeated Pakistan on 6 June by five runs in a super interesting Super over while playing in Dallas.

Conversely, India defeated Ireland on 5 June by eight wickets while playing their group match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Hardik Pandya – the Indian all-rounder – while speaking with Star Sports said, "Standing in big games is very exciting for me. I find it extra special and Pakistan has been one team where I have been very fortunate, I have been able to do well in a lot of games."

"It all comes down to the vibe. Hold your breath, this is a request. This is not a fight, this is going to be history.

"India-Pakistan has always been very exciting, lot of cheer and buzz, a lot of emotion and a lot of excitement but at the same time, I hope we will be disciplined in that game, one goal as a group is we go and kind of hunt. So, if we can do that, I think it will be one more nice day for us," Hardik said.

Hardik in T20 against Pakistan: Hardik have played six T20Is against Pakistan and scored 84 runs with a highest score of 40. But, excelled with his bowl where he picked 11 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 7.5.

India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 squads: India cricket team: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohd. Siraj.

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan cricket team: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Usman Khan.

