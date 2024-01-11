Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 Word Cup 2024, scheduled to begin in the USA and West Indies from June 1, cricket experts and legends are picking their favourites that may get selected in India's squad.

In the shortest cricket format, the return of skipper Rohit Sharma after 14 months is a good sign for the team, as he will open the innings with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal at Mohali against Afghanistan in its final T20I assignment before the T20 World Cup.

With just months left for the ultimate championship of the giants to begin in June, as 20 teams would be competing to seal the title, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has handpicked India's frontline spinner, and surprisingly it is not Kuldeep Yadav.

While talking about India's spin-bowling lineup for the T20 World Cup, Gavaskareven explained why youngster Ravi Bishnoi has an edge over his contemporaries. "Ravi Bishnoi for me because apart from bowling, he is a very good fielder. He is a better fielder than Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal," Hindustan Times quoted Gavaskar telling the Star Sports.

The former Indian skipper also asserted that Bishnoi could also chip in crucial cameos with the willow as a lower-order batter for Team India. "He can bat as well, the way he applied his brains and won his side the match with his calmness in the last IPL," He continued. "I feel he and Avesh Khan had won their side the match against RCB. So Ravi Bishnoi for me," Gavaskar added.

Kuldeep vs Bishnoi:

Comparing Kuldeep with Bisnoi, the latter has picked up 34 wickets in 21 matches for the 2007 world champions. While senior spinner Kuldeep has 58 wickets to his name in 34 T20Is.

Also, Bishnoi was instrumental in India's series win over Australia after the World Cup and was named the Player of the Series at the time. Meanwhile, Kuldeep bagged 15 wickets for India at the 2023 World Cup.

So choosing between the two spinners would be a tough task, considering India would most likely not drop the world's top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

