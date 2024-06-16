India vs Canada: The India vs Canada match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 was abandoned on June 15 due to rain, with no play possible at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the game abandoned due to rain, Rohit Sharma-led India and Canada each receive a point, as the toss couldn't take place in Florida. This is not the first time a match was abondoned in Florida due to rain, earlier, matches between Sri Lanka-Nepal and United States-Ireland were also washed out.

A hilarious meme fest began on X as the match was abandoned. With many Indian-origin players on the Canada team, social media was also flooded with memes. The Canadian team Indian origin players including Shreyas Movva, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Ravinderpal Singh among others.

Ahead of the India vs Canada match, Pargat, who has played in India's domestic circuit, opened up about the prospect of playing against his home country ahead of their final group stage clash on Saturday in Florida. "There is a different feeling when you play against your home country. But professionally, we are ready to play against India," Pargat told ANI.

Meanwhile, India will now head into the Super 8s with 7 points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 1.137, finishing at the top of the Group A table. Canada team with three points, has been eliminated from the tournament.

India has already qualified for the Super 8 after clinching three consecutive wins in Group A. They kicked off their campaign by defeating Ireland. The Rohit Sharma-led side defeated their arch-rival Pakistan in the second clash and earned a hard-fought win over the co-hosts, the USA. The USA became the second team in Group A to qualify for the Super 8 after their game against Ireland was washed out. Pakistan, Ireland and Canada are now out of the race. However, Pakistan will play their last match against Ireland on Sunday in Florida.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

