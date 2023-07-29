ICC had earlier announced that the format for the 2024 T20 World Cup will be different from the earlier iterations held in 2021 and 2022. During the 2022 T20 World Cup teams moved to Super 12 format after the first round. However, the T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups to qualify for the Super 8s. After claiming a spot in the Super 8, teams will be further divided into two groups.