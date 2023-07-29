T20 World Cup 2024 hosted by West Indies and US to be held from June 4-30: Report1 min read 29 Jul 2023, 12:06 PM IST
The 2024 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the US and West Indies and will have a different format than previous editions.
The 2024 T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the US and West Indies is likely to be held between June 4 to 30 next year, spread across 10 venues.
According to a report by ESPN Cricinfo, ICC has started inspecting some shortlisted venues in US and West Indies. The venues that were inspected for tournament and warm-up matches include Florida's Lauderhill, Morrisville, Dallas and New York.
The report states that while Lauderhill is set to host India and West Indies for an upcoming match, other stadiums in the country including the ones in Dallas, Morrisville and New York haven't received international venue status yet. However, ICC along with Cricket West Indies and USA Cricket are likely to take a decision on venues in the coming months.
ICC had earlier announced that the format for the 2024 T20 World Cup will be different from the earlier iterations held in 2021 and 2022. During the 2022 T20 World Cup teams moved to Super 12 format after the first round. However, the T20 World Cup will feature 20 teams divided into four groups to qualify for the Super 8s. After claiming a spot in the Super 8, teams will be further divided into two groups.
