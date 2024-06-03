The International Cricket Council announced a record-breaking prize fund of $11.25 million for the Men's T20 World Cup 2024 on 3 June, including at least $2.45 million for the winners and at least $1.28 million for the runners-up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ICC also announced that the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each.

According to the ICC, T20 World Cup 2024 winners will receive the highest amount in the tournament's history. The 55-match event will be played over 28 days across nine venues in the West Indies and USA, making it the biggest ICC T20 World Cup ever.

"The ninth edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will see the winners of the 20-team tournament earn at least $2.45 million, the highest prize money in the history of the tournament, along with the trophy that they will lift at Kensington Oval in Barbados on 29 June," ICC said in an official press announcement.

The ICC shared more details, saying that the losing semi-finalists will take home $787,500 each, and the teams that do not advance past the second round will receive $382,500 each. Those finishing between ninth and 12th place will get $247,500 each.

The ICC said in a statement that the teams ranking from 13th to 20th place will each earn $225,000. Also, every team will receive an extra $31,154 for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.

Remarking on the event's historic significance, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans worldwide will be entertained by the players in what we're hoping to be an Out of This World event." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The details say that the ICC Men's T20 World Cup started on 1 June and will have 40 matches in the first round. 12 Super8 matches will follow this, and then the semi-finals will be held in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The final match will take place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!