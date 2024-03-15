T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces reserve days semifinals and final

In a major announcement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided reserve days for the semi-finals and final of the tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be organised in West Indies and the USA this year, will begin on June 1 with USA and Canada facing each other in the inaugural match, while the final will be played on June 29 at Barbados in an eastern Caribbean island.

The semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024 are scheduled on June 26 and 27. ICC's schedule was updated to include reserve days for the semi-finals, which will be June 27 for the first semi-final and June 28 for the second semi-final. While the ICC has not mentioned the reserve day for the final for now, it is expected to be on June 30.

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024

The schedule for the T20 World Cup 2024 was announced back in January and this time ICC has decided to organise the grand tournament in a total of three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match is scheduled on June 9 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island.

“Ten of the 20 teams will play their first match of the 29-day tournament in the USA, with 16 contests to be held in Lauderhill, Dallas, and New York and the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan scheduled for the new Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Long Island on 9 June," the ICC said in a statement.

"Forty-one matches will be played in the Caribbean across six different islands, with semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana and the title decider scheduled to be played in Barbados on 29 June," it added.

Virat Kohli not playing T20 World Cup 2024?

Ahead of the crucial tournament, sources have claimed that India's star batter Virat Kohli might miss the T20 World Cup 2024. Earlier, the BCCI confirmed that Team India will play the tournament under Rohit Sharma, but also indicated that the board may have to make some difficult decisions.

