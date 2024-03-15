T20 World Cup 2024: ICC announces reserve days semifinals and final
T20 World Cup 2024, which will be organised in West Indies and USA this year, will begin from June 1 with USA and Canada facing each other in the inaugural match
In a major announcement ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided reserve days for the semi-finals and final of the tournament. ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be organised in West Indies and the USA this year, will begin on June 1 with USA and Canada facing each other in the inaugural match, while the final will be played on June 29 at Barbados in an eastern Caribbean island.