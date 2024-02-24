T20 World Cup 2024: India vs Pakistan match tickets over-subscribed by 200 times
T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match have already been sold out while the venue, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, isn't finished yet.
The organisers of the T20 World Cup games happening in June in the United States have noticed a massive demand for tickets. The India vs Pakistan match in New York is especially popular, with 200 times more people wanting tickets than available.
