T20 World Cup 2024: Tickets for the India vs Pakistan match have already been sold out while the venue, the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, isn't finished yet.

The organisers of the T20 World Cup games happening in June in the United States have noticed a massive demand for tickets. The India vs Pakistan match in New York is especially popular, with 200 times more people wanting tickets than available. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even though the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Long Island, which can hold 34,000 people, isn't finished yet, tickets are sold out for the June 9 cricket match. The US and the West Indies are co-hosting the sporting event.

Also Read: BCCI’s ultimatum for Ishan Kishan? ‘Don’t ignore domestic cricket' For the first time, an international cricket tournament will be held in the United States. There will be 16 games in the US, including matches in Lauderhill, South Florida and near Dallas at Grand Prairie Stadium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We had amazing ticket interest. The ballot process showed there's a really big demand," T20 World Cup USA, Inc. chief executive Brett Jones told AFP.

"India-Pakistan is obviously a game that at every World Cup carries great interest. I think it's really pleasing to see those two countries come to the USA," he added.

Watch: Rahul Dravid's viral speech for Akash Deep on dream debut at India vs England 4th Test India and Pakistan will play their group matches in the USA, attracting large audiences from people of their countries living there. Organisers want to “convert" Americans but realise many immigrants already like it and plan to cater to those fans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cricket vs baseball "I think, number one, we want to celebrate those that are already fanatical lovers of cricket. They deserve to see the best players in the world come into their backyard and have that chance," said Jones.

Watch: Rohit Sharma's reaction says it all on T20 World Cup captaincy "So, number one, we want to make sure that happens and they get to feel like they're close to a game they love. Number two, I think it's about spiking curiosity in the game," he said.

Americans have always preferred baseball to cricket. But, the game, especially the T20 format, will get a big platform in the US. It will also be a part of the Los Angeles Olympics in four years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With AFP inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!