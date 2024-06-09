Rohit Sharma backs Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK clash in T20 World Cup: 'Kind of experience that he has...'
Rohit Sharma had backed Virat Kohli even during the selection for Team India for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, even when questions were raised on Kohli's not-so-good strike rate.
Indian cricket team skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his straightforward nature. If he likes someone, he will praise that person, while if he feels he doesn't need to reply to something, his reactions tell everything.