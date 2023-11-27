T20 World Cup 2024: India will be serious challenger for title, says Ravi Shastri
Stating that India found a nucleus of young players ahead of next year's T20 World Cup – to be played in the Caribbean and the USA from 4 June, 2024, Shastri said the presence of impact players like Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Rinku Singh, can make India a strong T20 core.
India's former head coach Ravi Shastri on 27 November said that he believes India will be a 'serious challenger' in the next year's T20 World Cup due to a strong nucleus in the shortest format. However, being reminded to rise to the occasion in knockout games is a must to emerge triumphant.