Indian fan spots Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in his hotel. Here's what happened next

Indian fan Suneet Jain was thrilled to find the Indian cricket team staying at his hotel in the US. He shared a video from the India vs Ireland T20 match and later saw players like Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma at the hotel.

New York, Jun 12 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma during the Group A match against USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI-X)Premium
New York, Jun 12 (ANI): India's captain Rohit Sharma during the Group A match against USA in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (BCCI-X)

An Indian fan in the US had the time of his life when he realised that the entire Indian cricket team was staying at his hotel. The fan, named Suneet Jain, took to his Instagram profile to share a video of him watching the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match on June 5 and later seeing the entire team in person at his hotel.

Also Read | Wasim Akram wants Babar Azam's side sacked after Pakistan's T20 World Cup disqualification:'Keep the coaches and…'

Jain posted the viral video with the caption 'See you in the final'. The video begins with him and his friends going to the Nassau County International Stadium to watch India's opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland. At the end of the video, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Dravid are seen entering the hotel, followed by a shot of a bat with various autographs (perhaps of the various Indian players).

Notably, the Men in Blue restricted Ireland to 96 in their 2024 World Cup encounter, chasing down the total with relative ease in just 12.2 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led side then went on to record back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the United States to book their place in the Super 8s stage.

Also Read | Sunil Gavaskar blasts ICC for India vs Canada T20 World Cup match washout: ‘Don’t host matches where…'

However, team India's last league stage match against Canada in Florida was watched off on Saturday owing to a ‘wet outfield’. With nothing to lose ahead of the Qualifiers stage, the last league stage match may have allowed Rohit Sharma to tinker around with the team combination a little bit and allow some much-needed match time to some key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue topped the Group A points table with 7 points to their name and a net run rate of 1.137. USA are second on the list with 5 points to their name a net run rate of 0.127.

 

Published: 16 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST
