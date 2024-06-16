Indian fan spots Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in his hotel. Here's what happened next
Indian fan Suneet Jain was thrilled to find the Indian cricket team staying at his hotel in the US. He shared a video from the India vs Ireland T20 match and later saw players like Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma at the hotel.
An Indian fan in the US had the time of his life when he realised that the entire Indian cricket team was staying at his hotel. The fan, named Suneet Jain, took to his Instagram profile to share a video of him watching the India vs Ireland T20 World Cup match on June 5 and later seeing the entire team in person at his hotel.