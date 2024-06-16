Indian fan Suneet Jain was thrilled to find the Indian cricket team staying at his hotel in the US. He shared a video from the India vs Ireland T20 match and later saw players like Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma at the hotel.

Jain posted the viral video with the caption 'See you in the final'. The video begins with him and his friends going to the Nassau County International Stadium to watch India's opening T20 World Cup match against Ireland. At the end of the video, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Rahul Dravid are seen entering the hotel, followed by a shot of a bat with various autographs (perhaps of the various Indian players).

Notably, the Men in Blue restricted Ireland to 96 in their 2024 World Cup encounter, chasing down the total with relative ease in just 12.2 overs. The Rohit Sharma-led side then went on to record back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the United States to book their place in the Super 8s stage.

However, team India's last league stage match against Canada in Florida was watched off on Saturday owing to a 'wet outfield'. With nothing to lose ahead of the Qualifiers stage, the last league stage match may have allowed Rohit Sharma to tinker around with the team combination a little bit and allow some much-needed match time to some key players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Jaiswal.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue topped the Group A points table with 7 points to their name and a net run rate of 1.137. USA are second on the list with 5 points to their name a net run rate of 0.127.

