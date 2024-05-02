After the Ajit Agarkar-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup on 30 April, the usual dose of controversies and heartburn followed.

The BCCI said that Rohit Sharma would lead the pack, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya would be the vice-captain for India in the tournament that will commence on 1 June in the USA and West Indies.

Apart from the exclusion of key players like Rinku Singh and Shubman Gill from the 15-member squad, some former cricketers expressed dissatisfaction with the BCCI decision to anoint Hardik Pandya as the vice-captain.

Citing the actions taken against Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan, former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan wondered why the BCCI favoured Hardik.

"Previously, Hardik Pandya held the captaincy, but Rohit Sharma took over for T20 matches. Post T20 World Cup, there was a new plan; they aimed for a younger team with Pandya and Surya as potential captains. Yet, questions arise regarding Pandya's performance consistency and commitment to Indian cricket," Star Sports quoted Pathan as saying.

"Regular participation in domestic cricket is essential for serving Indian cricket throughout the year. Injuries are inevitable, but proper planning involving consistent match play, including domestic cricket, is vital for a player's return. But then, there's this one player who returns from injury without fulfilling the same requirements," he added.

Wrong message

According to Pathan, the BCCI's decision to appoint Hardik as vice-captain sent the wrong message to the rest of the team.

"That shouldn't happen because it sends the wrong message to the rest of the team. When they see one player receiving special treatment, it disrupts the team environment. Cricket isn't like tennis; it's a team sport where equality is vital. Every player should be treated fairly and equally. Regardless of whether you're a newcomer or a seasoned player like Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli, cricket is a team sport first and foremost. I've witnessed things in the past, particularly during the T20 World Cup last year, that went against the principles of Indian cricket-instances where certain players were given undue advantage, which is unacceptable," he said.

Bumrah as India's VC

Apart from questioning Hardik's selection in the squad, Pathan concluded that ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah would have been a better choice as vice-captain for India.

"To succeed in tournaments like the World Cup, it's imperative that every player is treated fairly and equally. So, now, coming back to your question about Hardik Pandya being vice-captain, I understand the rationale behind it due to the importance of continuity in leadership. However, considering the current performance, the selectors opting for continuity may be understandable. Yet, I believe someone like Bumrah wouldn't have been a bad choice either," Pathan concluded.

India T20 World Cup 2024 Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya (VC), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

While Rinku Singh misses the spot in the final 15, he has been named as one of the reserves. He is on the reserve list, along with Shubman Gill, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

