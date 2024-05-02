Irfan Pathan upset with BCCI over Hardik Pandya's selection in T20 World Cup, 'Sends wrong message…'
Apart from questioning Hardik's selection in the squad, Pathan concluded that ace bowler Jasprit Bumrah would have been a better choice as vice-captain of India.
After the Ajit Agarkar-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee announced the 15-member Indian squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup on 30 April, the usual dose of controversies and heartburn followed.
