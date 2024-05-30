Security has been beefed up for the high-profile India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, built on Eisenhower Park in New York. This came after the Long Island authorities received a “lone wolf attack" threat. However, the governor's office found no evidence to support the threat.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman told CBS News that Nassau County receives all kinds of threats and the authority takes every threat seriously. “We have taken many precautions. The stadium, the surrounding Eisenhower Park, the parking areas, and the watch areas are safe. As a precaution, we are adding around 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing," he said.

On the other hand, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder also assured the “largest security in the country's history" to ensure that Nassau County would be the safest place on June 9. "When it comes to the security and safety of residents here, we will go through every fine detail….I can guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium," Ryder said as quoted by CBS News.

New York City Governor Kathy Hochul said the administration has been working with Nassau County and federal law enforcement for months to ensure the security and safety of visitors and New Yorkers during the World Cup matches.

“…close coordination with the New York State Police Counter Terrorism Unit and New York State Police Troop L, based on Long Island. We continue to monitor the situation closely. However, there is no credible public safety threat this time. I have directed the state police to engage in elevated security measures," Hochul said.

The USA is hosting a cricket tournament on the scale of the World Cup for the first time, with the Nassau County Cricket Stadium set to feature eight matches. Among these is the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match, a major draw at any cricket event. Given the large South Asian community in the USA, a significant turnout is expected for this Group A showdown between the Asian giants.

