T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Lone wolf attack' threat during India vs Pakistan match, New York promises ‘largest security’
T20 World Cup 2024: India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5, and the high-voltage India vs Pakistan game is scheduled on June 9 in New York.
Security has been beefed up for the high-profile India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9 at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium, built on Eisenhower Park in New York. This came after the Long Island authorities received a “lone wolf attack" threat. However, the governor's office found no evidence to support the threat.