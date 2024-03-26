T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir comes back from retirement after ‘positive discussion with PCB’
T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Amir can be a useful addition to Pakistan's T20 squad and is expected to be summoned for the team's camp
T20 World Cup 2024: Almost three years after he announced his retirement from international cricket, Pakistan's controversial player Mohammad Amir announced his comeback to the game and made himself available for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. The left-arm pacer can be a useful addition to Pakistan's T20 squad and is expected to be summoned for the team's camp.