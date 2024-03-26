T20 World Cup 2024: Almost three years after he announced his retirement from international cricket, Pakistan's controversial player Mohammad Amir announced his comeback to the game and made himself available for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. The left-arm pacer can be a useful addition to Pakistan's T20 squad and is expected to be summoned for the team's camp.

"I still dream of playing for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC," Mohammad Amir said in a post on X.

“I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be my greatest aspirations," the Pakistan player added.

Controversial player

Mohammad Amir's announcement to come back from retirement is not going to be as smooth as it looks as the pacer carries a controversial past. He was banned from cricket for five years on spot-fixing charges and remained away from the ground from 2010-2015. Mohammad Amir received the least punishment in the case as two other Pakistan players- Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, face a ban of 10 and 7 years.

Mohammad Amir's stats are not that great, especially in T20 cricket, where he played 50 matches and clinched 59 wickets. The bowling average of the pacer has been 21.16 with an economy rate of 7.00. Mohammad Amir's best T20 bowling performance has been 4/13 and the Pakistan player has no five-wicket hauls in the shortest format of the game.

T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off from June 1 with the United States and Canada facing each other in the opening match. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash is scheduled in New York on June 9.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!