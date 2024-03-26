Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir comes back from retirement after ‘positive discussion with PCB’

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir comes back from retirement after ‘positive discussion with PCB’

Devesh Kumar

  • T20 World Cup 2024: Mohammad Amir can be a useful addition to Pakistan's T20 squad and is expected to be summoned for the team's camp

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill

T20 World Cup 2024: Almost three years after he announced his retirement from international cricket, Pakistan's controversial player Mohammad Amir announced his comeback to the game and made himself available for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in the United States and West Indies. The left-arm pacer can be a useful addition to Pakistan's T20 squad and is expected to be summoned for the team's camp.

"I still dream of playing for Pakistan! life brings us to the points where at times we have to reconsider our decisions, There have been a few positive discussions between myself and the PCB where they respectfully made me feel that I was needed and can still play for Pakistan after discussing with family and we'll wishers I declare that I am available to be considered for upcoming t20WC," Mohammad Amir said in a post on X.

“I want to do this for my country as it comes before my personal decisions. Donning the green jersey and serving my country has always been, and will continue to be my greatest aspirations," the Pakistan player added.

Controversial player

Mohammad Amir's announcement to come back from retirement is not going to be as smooth as it looks as the pacer carries a controversial past. He was banned from cricket for five years on spot-fixing charges and remained away from the ground from 2010-2015. Mohammad Amir received the least punishment in the case as two other Pakistan players- Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, face a ban of 10 and 7 years.

Mohammad Amir's stats are not that great, especially in T20 cricket, where he played 50 matches and clinched 59 wickets. The bowling average of the pacer has been 21.16 with an economy rate of 7.00. Mohammad Amir's best T20 bowling performance has been 4/13 and the Pakistan player has no five-wicket hauls in the shortest format of the game.

T20 World Cup 2024 is set to kick off from June 1 with the United States and Canada facing each other in the opening match. The high-voltage India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 clash is scheduled in New York on June 9.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Unlock Newsletters, Market Watchlist & much more.

Log in now to elevate your
news reading experience!