T20 World Cup 2024: Naseem Shah ‘in tears’ as India beats Pakistan, Rohit Sharma shows ‘great gesture’ | Watch
India could not score big against Pakistan at Sunday's ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match and were bundled at 119 runs. But, Indian bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah helped India beat Pakistan by 6 runs.
Pakistan nearly broke their streak of World Cup losses against India but ultimately succumbed to the expected outcome. Rohit Sharma and the Indian team secured the top spot in Group A by successfully defending a modest total of 119, clinching a tense six-run victory in a thrilling low-scoring encounter at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday.