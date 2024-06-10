India could not score big against Pakistan at Sunday's ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match and were bundled at 119 runs. But, Indian bowling, led by Jasprit Bumrah helped India beat Pakistan by 6 runs.

Pakistan nearly broke their streak of World Cup losses against India but ultimately succumbed to the expected outcome. Rohit Sharma and the Indian team secured the top spot in Group A by successfully defending a modest total of 119, clinching a tense six-run victory in a thrilling low-scoring encounter at New York's Nassau County Stadium on Sunday.

Naseem Shah faced an almost insurmountable challenge, needing 16 runs off the final three balls. He couldn't pull it off despite putting all his strength into his swings. However, a boundary and a four off the penultimate delivery brought the equation down to 8 runs needed from 1 ball, favouring India.

When Arshdeep Singh delivered a perfect yorker, sealing India's victory, Naseem was emotionally overwhelmed. Two years ago, he had heroically hit consecutive sixes against Afghanistan, but he couldn't replicate that feat this time. Tears of disappointment streamed down his face as he grappled with the loss.

Despite Shaheen Afridi's comforting embrace and India captain Rohit Sharma's supportive pat on the back, Naseem's efforts couldn't hide his emotions. Ultimately, Rohit's Team India emerged victorious last night.

At the midway point, it seemed like Pakistan was on course for a 2-6 victory as India faltered in their innings, getting bowled out for 119. India was at 89/3 halfway through their innings, with Rishabh Pant appearing to be in control.

However, a remarkable turnaround by the Pakistan bowlers led to an India collapse, losing 7 wickets for just 30 runs. Naseem and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each, supported by Mohammad Amir's 2/23. Despite a shaky second innings, India successfully defended the lowest target in the history of T20 World Cups, thanks to brilliant bowling by Jasprit Bumrah.

