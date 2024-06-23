Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's inconsistent form in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has been under criticism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite India being unbeaten in all six matches played in the tournament, Kohli and Rohit have failed to show their batting prowess.

In the last Super Eight match – played with Bangladesh on Saturday – Kohli scored 37 off 28 balls, while Rohit scored a quickfire 11-ball 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the post-match chat, legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar compared Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's dismissals. Still, this led to many unhappy reactions from Kohli and Rohit fans.

Gavaskar in his analysis said on Star Sports, "Someone who has hit 10 runs in two balls would not go for a big shot, but for Rohit Sharma, it is all about the team."

But then, when Kohli was clean bowled by Bangladesh's tearaway pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Gavaskar said, "What was he thinking? Should have played inside out"

Following this 'biased' opinion on dismissals, Gavaskar was tagged 'hypocrite' by fans on X.

Here are some reactions: One user commented, “It's not fans but the commentators like Sunil Gavaskar who create the difference between the fans and players." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Another wrote, “Sunil Gavaskar has become so annoying and is the biggest hypocrite rn."

A third commented, “This is just biased commentary." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A fourth user wrote on X, “Cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar keep talking senseless like this and then expect respect in return."

"The bias is unreal," wrote the fifth.

Meanwhile, India won their Super Eight clash with Bangladesh by 50 runs. With this win, they have almost sealed a semi-final spot at the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup. India will play their last Super Eight match with Australia on 24 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

