The United States of America have impressed with their cricket skills on their debut in the T20 World Cup 2024. Among the cricketers who have left a mark on experts is Saurabh Netravalkar.

What impresses fans and experts alike is the fact that, Saurabh is a Principal Member Of Technical Staff at Oracle while being an international cricketer.

Saurabh’s sister Nidhi has revealed to News18 CricketNext that the cricketer carries his laptop while travelling for cricket. The sister, in fact, praises the company for supporting Saurabh and calls him “fortunate".

“Even when he comes to India, he brings his laptop. He’s working. So after the match in the hotel, he’s doing his work. He is pretty dedicated like that," she said.

“He knows that when he’s not playing cricket, he has to give 100% to the job. So right now, when he’s working, he carries his laptop everywhere. He has the freedom to work from anywhere," she said.

Nidhi’s revelations, however, did not go well with some social media users who don’t like the fact that Oracle is asking its employee to work while he is on national duty.

“That's why he's playing in T20s, would've been tough to take leave if it was test or ODI," said on user on X (formerly Twitter).

“If a person has taken wickets of Kohli and Rohit in India. He would be paraded in the campus by that company, offloaded work for a while and given him a work from anywhere, anytime," posted another user.

Debate starts on Oracle’s ‘toxic’ culture

“Twist in the story: His team at Oracle is actually toxic," wrote one user while another wrote, “Saurabh: i am done with my 4 overs. Let me send that file to you. Team.. am I audible.?"

One user called it “Sad reality" while another wrote, “team of Indians in corporate setup is always toxic, be either in US or anywhere."

Many social media users questioned the allegation. “Oracle is one of the most balanced places to work, dont conclude that it is toxic or spread misinformation that it is toxic," the user wrote.

According to another user, Saurabh working while playing doesn’t necessarily mean the company has a toxic culture as “he might be voluntarily doing it". “Indian MnCs wouldn’t let you play in the first place," the user added.

“How did you guess, Sherlock? The team is flexible to accommodate his schedule, and you brush it off, saying the team is toxic. Guys like you are the most toxic in the team," replied another to the “toxic" comment.

“Why are people finding this toxic, if i am a employee, I have a terms with one organisation though they support me but that doesn’t mean I keep taking salaries from them and then give back nothing. If i have some spare time after game there is no harm in working!" posted another.

