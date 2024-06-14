T20 World Cup 2024: Saurabh Netravalkar works after cricket matches; netizens call Oracle's work culture 'toxic'
Saurabh Netravalkar has excelled in the T20 World Cup debut for the USA. While he balances cricket with his role at Oracle, social media users are debating the implications of his work commitment during national duty.
The United States of America have impressed with their cricket skills on their debut in the T20 World Cup 2024. Among the cricketers who have left a mark on experts is Saurabh Netravalkar.