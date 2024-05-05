Pakistan coach Gary Kirstein gets brutally trolled after meeting with team online, 'Is this cricket or...?'
Pakistan fans criticized Gary Kirsten's virtual meeting with team, with some also compared him to Mickey Arthur's online coaching era.
The Pakistan Cricket Board who appointed Gary Kirsten as head coach for the white ball cricket faced criticism from cricket fans for holding a virtual meeting with the team. Kirsten will begin coaching the Pakistan team right after he finishes his role in the Indian Premier League. Currently, he is serving as the batting coach and mentor for the 2022 IPL champions, Gujarat Titans.