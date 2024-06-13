Active Stocks
Thu Jun 13 2024 15:59:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.50 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 843.90 0.57%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 482.40 1.15%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 369.95 -0.38%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 985.75 -0.29%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 hopes under clouds as Florida faces flash floods. All you need to know
BackBack

T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 hopes under clouds as Florida faces flash floods. All you need to know

Livemint

T20 World Cup 2024: The Pakistan vs. Ireland game is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida

Babar Azam and Haris Rauf of Pakistan interact during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
Babar Azam and Haris Rauf of Pakistan interact during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match (Getty Images via AFP)

Pakistan's cricket team is going through a tough T20 World Cup 2024. After facing defeat in back-to-back games against the USA and India, they somehow managed to remain in the tournament after a victory against Canada. While they still have to depend upon the USA vs. Ireland match, their own match against Ireland came under clouds after a flash flood emergency was sounded in the Florida state of the United States.

The Pakistan vs. Ireland game is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida. It is a ‘do or die’ match for Pakistan. However, many areas of Florida are facing catastrophic flooding as multiple water sources are flowing above their limit.

“The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for significant to catastrophic flooding in Miami-Dade, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, and Miramar, FL. Officials are calling this a catastrophic, life-threatening situation due to ongoing stationary thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, causing extreme flooding. Reports indicate multiple homes and roadways are flooded, and multiple water rescues are underway. Estimates suggest 10 to 17+ inches of rain have fallen across a large area in the past 24 hours, with some areas possibly exceeding 20+ inches, resulting in life-threatening flooding. Many roads have been closed due to high water levels," Rawalerts said in a post on X.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup scenario

The changing weather in Florida is a setback for Pakistan cricket team and their fans as their game against Ireland is a 'do or die' match and if the games gets washed away in rain, then both teams will get 1 point and Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 journey will be over. 

For Pakistan to qualify for the Super 8 stage, they need to win the game against Ireland and then hope that Ireland defeats the USA by a big margin. 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 13 Jun 2024, 08:47 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue