T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan Super 8 hopes under clouds as Florida faces flash floods. All you need to know
T20 World Cup 2024: The Pakistan vs. Ireland game is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida
Pakistan's cricket team is going through a tough T20 World Cup 2024. After facing defeat in back-to-back games against the USA and India, they somehow managed to remain in the tournament after a victory against Canada. While they still have to depend upon the USA vs. Ireland match, their own match against Ireland came under clouds after a flash flood emergency was sounded in the Florida state of the United States.