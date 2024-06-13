Pakistan's cricket team is going through a tough T20 World Cup 2024. After facing defeat in back-to-back games against the USA and India, they somehow managed to remain in the tournament after a victory against Canada. While they still have to depend upon the USA vs. Ireland match, their own match against Ireland came under clouds after a flash flood emergency was sounded in the Florida state of the United States.

The Pakistan vs. Ireland game is scheduled for Sunday, June 16, at the Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida. It is a ‘do or die’ match for Pakistan. However, many areas of Florida are facing catastrophic flooding as multiple water sources are flowing above their limit.

“The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Flash Flood Emergency for significant to catastrophic flooding in Miami-Dade, Pembroke Pines, Hollywood, and Miramar, FL. Officials are calling this a catastrophic, life-threatening situation due to ongoing stationary thunderstorms producing heavy downpours, causing extreme flooding. Reports indicate multiple homes and roadways are flooded, and multiple water rescues are underway. Estimates suggest 10 to 17+ inches of rain have fallen across a large area in the past 24 hours, with some areas possibly exceeding 20+ inches, resulting in life-threatening flooding. Many roads have been closed due to high water levels," Rawalerts said in a post on X.

Pakistan's T20 World Cup scenario

The changing weather in Florida is a setback for Pakistan cricket team and their fans as their game against Ireland is a 'do or die' match and if the games gets washed away in rain, then both teams will get 1 point and Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 journey will be over.

For Pakistan to qualify for the Super 8 stage, they need to win the game against Ireland and then hope that Ireland defeats the USA by a big margin.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!