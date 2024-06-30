India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against South Africa in an ‘epic duel’ between the two unbeaten teams by a narrow margin of 7 runs.

International Cricket Council (ICC), who had a "record-breaking" prize fund for this T20 World Cup, said the winner of the 2024 tournament will receive the "highest" prize amount in the history. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As India won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final against South Africa in an "epic duel" between the two unbeaten teams by a narrow margin of 7 runs, here is how much money the Rohit Sharma-led world champions received as prize.

According to ICC, the winner of the tournament, India, received $2.45 million in cash price. Equating to a whopping 20.42 crore, the ICC said this is what the winning team will get "at least". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The tournament started with 40 matches in the first round, leading to the Super 8s, followed by the semi-finals in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana. The final match took place at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the 2024 men’s champions were crowned.

How much was the total prize fund for ICC Men's T20 World Cup? The ICC said it had a prize fund of $11.25 million, or nearly ₹94 crore, for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, as it termed the amount as "record-breaking".

“This event is historic in so many ways, so it is fitting that the prize money for players reflects that. Hundreds of millions of fans around the world will be entertained by the players in what we’re hoping to be an Out of This World event," ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice had said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How much did South Africa receive as prize money? South Africa, who was the runners-up of the T20 World Cup, earned at least $1.28 million, or ₹10.6 crore, in prize money.

How much did the losing semi-finalists get? The losing semi-finalists took home $787,500, ₹6.56 crore, each. England and Afghanistan were the two losing semi-finalists in this tournament.

How much do other teams in the tournament get as prize money? Teams that did not advance past the second round received $382,500 ( ₹3.19 crore) each, and those finishing between ninth and 12th place got $247,500 ( ₹2.06 crore) each. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Teams ranking from 13th to 20th place each earned $225,000 ( ₹1.87 crore). Additionally, every team received an extra $31,154 ( ₹2.59 crore) for each match won, excluding the semi-finals and finals.

