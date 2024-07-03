T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, other players to reach India on July 4 after Hurricane Beryl-induced delay
The Rohit Sharma-led squad, support staff, and some BCCI officials have been stranded in the island nation after Hurricane Beryl, a Category-4 storm, hit the Caribbean islands on Monday.
The Indian cricket team, including Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and other players, are likely to reach India on July 4 after the delay caused by Hurricane Beryl on the Caribbean islands. According to media reports, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has organised a chartered flight that will return to Delhi around 4 am on July 4.