T20 WC 2024: Sanjay Manjrekar bats for Rinku Singh as India's probable XI, says 'He's somebody who I like..'

Written By Saurav Mukherjee

Till now, Rinku has played 15 T20I matches for India after making a debut in 2023 and scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.23.

Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh watches the ball after playing a shot during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 16, 2024. (Photo by DIBYANGSHU SARKAR / AFP/File) (AFP)

With expectations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may announce the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup by April-end, ex-cricketers, and commentators have started sharing their suggestions.

According to details, the deadline to name the teams is on 1 May and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) underway, selectors are keeping an eye on new talents too.

Leading from the front is former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar who opines Rinku Singh's selection for the upcoming tournament must not be matter of issue for selectors. He hoped that Rinku would be picked up by the selectors in the 15-man probable's.

"Because he's not getting many opportunities, I hope selectors won't forget about Rinku Singh. He's a straight walk-in into the Indian team. Every time he has got the opportunity, you've seen how good he can be, in the sense of his consistency and the range that he has. He's somebody who I like, apart from the core of the Indian team, apart from the big names we are thinking about," Firstpost quoted Manjrekar as saying.

Rinku Singh's record:

Looking at Rinku's records, he made his debut in a T20I for India against Ireland in 2023. Till now, Rinku has played 15 T20I matches and scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.23. He is considered to be among the best finisher for India.

Sanjay Manjrekar's India's probable squad for T20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Published: 20 Apr 2024, 03:07 PM IST
