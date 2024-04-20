With expectations that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) may announce the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup by April-end, ex-cricketers, and commentators have started sharing their suggestions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to details, the deadline to name the teams is on 1 May and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) underway, selectors are keeping an eye on new talents too.

Leading from the front is former India batter and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar who opines Rinku Singh's selection for the upcoming tournament must not be matter of issue for selectors. He hoped that Rinku would be picked up by the selectors in the 15-man probable's. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Because he's not getting many opportunities, I hope selectors won't forget about Rinku Singh. He's a straight walk-in into the Indian team. Every time he has got the opportunity, you've seen how good he can be, in the sense of his consistency and the range that he has. He's somebody who I like, apart from the core of the Indian team, apart from the big names we are thinking about," Firstpost quoted Manjrekar as saying.

Rinku Singh's record: Looking at Rinku's records, he made his debut in a T20I for India against Ireland in 2023. Till now, Rinku has played 15 T20I matches and scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.23. He is considered to be among the best finisher for India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Manjrekar's India's probable squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

