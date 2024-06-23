T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final qualification scenario: Are India through to semi-finals after AUS vs AFG clash?
Australia suffered a shocking 21 run defeat at the hands of Afghanistan in a Super 8 clash which significantly changed the semi-final qualification scenarios for the teams in Group 1 of Super 8 stage.
Afghanistan pulled off the upset of 2024 T20 Word Cup as they defeated the mighty Australia side by 21 runs at Kingstown. The qualification scenario in Group 1 of T20 World Cup has gotten very interesting, given that Afghanitan are now firmly in contention to make it to to their first semi-final of T20 World Cup while Australia could be knocked out soon enough.