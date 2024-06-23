Afghanistan pulled off the upset of 2024 T20 Word Cup as they defeated the mighty Australia side by 21 runs at Kingstown. The qualification scenario in Group 1 of T20 World Cup has gotten very interesting, given that Afghanitan are now firmly in contention to make it to to their first semi-final of T20 World Cup while Australia could be knocked out soon enough. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asked in to bat first, Afghanistan posted a total of 148 run in their quota of 20 overs with some key contributions by openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. In reply, the Afhani bowlers kept things tight from the start and took the initial 3 wickets inside the powerplay. A counterattacking innings by Glenn Maxwell did raise some concerns for Afghanistan but a 4-fer by Gulbadin Naib ensured that there was no fight left in the match.

T20 World Cup qualification scenario Team India are now on top of the points table of Group 1 with 2 points to their name and a net run rate of +2.425. Australia, owing to a superior net run rate of 0.223, are still placed in the second position while Afghanistan are in the 3rd place with a net run rate of +0.650. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In this context, the clash between Australia and India scheduled for Monday has gained a renewed momentum. Things are pretty straight forward for the Men in Blue, win the match against Australia and go to the semi-finals but the result may not have much impact on their semi-final prospects unless they suffer a loss by huge margin.

For Australia, they not only need to win against India on Monday but also hope that Bangladesh defeat Afghanistan in the last Super 8 game of Group 1.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, require India to defeat Australia and then win the clash against Bangladesh to cruise through to their first semi-finals. Even if India lose their last game, Afghanistan can still make it to the semi-finals by winning with a huge margin against Bangladesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

