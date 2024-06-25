T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finals: Who is India playing against? Date, timings, venue
Team India will face England in the semi-final on June 27 in Guyana. Team Afghanistan will face South Africa in the semi-final on the same day. If either match is washed out, the team which finished higher in their respective Super 8's group, will proceed to the final.
Team India is yet to disappoint fans this T20 WorldCup. Fresh from its much awaited victory against Australia in the Super 8's match and Captain Rohit Sharma's ground-breaking 92 runs off 42 balls, the Team is set to play against defending champions England in the semi-final on June 27.