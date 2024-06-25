Team India is yet to disappoint fans this T20 WorldCup. Fresh from its much awaited victory against Australia in the Super 8's match and Captain Rohit Sharma's ground-breaking 92 runs off 42 balls, the Team is set to play against defending champions England in the semi-final on June 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | IND vs AUS T20 WC: Rohit Sharma's 92, Arshdeep Singh's bowling lead India win; catch important highlights here India's group member Team Afghanistan has had a historic run in the championship so far, having bowled out Bangladesh for 105 in the Super 8's match and knocking Australia out of the WorldCup. The team will face the undefeated Team South Africa in the semifinal on June 27 as well.

Also read | AFG vs BAN T20 World Cup: Australia knocked out; Bangladesh gets trashed for negative cricket, ‘Just embarrassing stuff’ What are the timings of the semi-finals? Afghanistan vs. South Africa will begin at 6 am IST. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India vs. England will start at 8 pm IST.

Where are the matches being played? Afghanistan and South Africa will face off at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy Stadium in Tarouba, San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

India and England's match will take place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also read | India vs Australia Highlights: India sail into Semis, beat AUS by 24 runs Where can you watch? The matches will be streamed live for free on Disney+ Hotstar. Live coverage will also be available on Star Sports Network.

What's different about the semi-finals? Also read | IND vs AUS T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma hits 92 off 41 balls; Sanjay Manjrekar says ‘selflessness…’; netizens react Both teams are required to bat a minimum innings of 10 overs in the semi-finals and final as opposed to the limit of five placed in the rest of the championship. This is an important detail to note as rain has been a prominent player in this tournament. If either of the matches are washed out, the team that finished higher in their respective Super 8 groups (India and South Africa) will proceed to the final.

The final will be held at Kensington Oval Stadium, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 29. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!