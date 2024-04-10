The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on June 1 which is just a few days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season ends. This year, the T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and United States. India hasn't won the T20 World Cup since 2013. The team is gearing up for the upcoming World Cup and the performances of players in the IPL are being scanned by the selection committee. Since the ICC has set a deadline of May 1 for squad submissions, the announcement of the 15-member T20 World Cup team is expected to be announced in April last week, NDTV has reported. Though the official names are yet to be out, here is the list of some probable players who can be included in the 15-member squad.

Virat Kohli who is in great form in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, a report from Cricbuzz has claimed that his inclusion in the T20 World Cup 2024 squad is certain. Kohli is currently donning the prestigious Orange cap for scoring the highest runs in the cash-rich league, however, his strike rate has been a concern. The same report also mentioned Rishabh Pant and said that he can also make a comeback in the World Cup.

Other probable players, as per NDTV report, who might be selected for the upcoming T20 World Cup are Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav. Others on the list could also be Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah.

Recently on April 4, England fast bowling great Stuart Broad had said that Indian pace sensation Mayank Yadav does not need to go through the domestic grind and can be fast-tracked into international cricket which will toughen up his body for the inevitable injury breakdowns. "I don't think he needs to come through a grind of playing (domestic) cricket, his body will naturally harden up with the quality of cricket he is going to play," Broad, a member of the Star Sports Incredible Star Cast, told PTI in an exclusive interaction." He added, “The best learning place for any young bowler is as high a standard as you could possibly play. I did a lot of my learning at international cricket, played at a young age, he is learning on the job in the IPL, playing against the best — that is just the best place to learn."

Earlier on Monday, Former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took to X and supported Shivam Dube, Suryakumar Yadav and Rinku Singh to be included in the T20 World Cup squad. His tweet did not mention Hardik Pandya's name who has been struggling to prove himself in the ongoing IPL season.

Taking to X, he wrote, “Shivam Dube for his striking ability against spinners, Surya for being the best T20 international batter and Rinku Singh for his exceptional finishing ability. It will be great if India finds a way to have these 3 in the 11 in the T20 WC. With Virat and Rohit , this will leave a spot for just a keeper batsman. Interesting to see how it pans out."

