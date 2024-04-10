T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: Mayank Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal likely names | List of other probable players
T20 World Cup 2024 Squad: The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to start in West Indies and United States just after the IPL 2024 season ends.
The T20 World Cup 2024 is set to begin on June 1 which is just a few days after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season ends. This year, the T20 World Cup will be played in the West Indies and United States. India hasn't won the T20 World Cup since 2013. The team is gearing up for the upcoming World Cup and the performances of players in the IPL are being scanned by the selection committee. Since the ICC has set a deadline of May 1 for squad submissions, the announcement of the 15-member T20 World Cup team is expected to be announced in April last week, NDTV has reported. Though the official names are yet to be out, here is the list of some probable players who can be included in the 15-member squad.