T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Whom will India play next? Check complete fixtures, qualified teams and more
T20 World Cup 2024: Team India has qualified for the next round. Take a look at the full list of teams which have qualified for next round
The preliminary stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has already set the stage for next round of tournament, Super Eight. The preliminary stage of the World Cup tournament began on Wednesday in the West Indies and ends on Monday with Group C matches. In the next round of the tournament, eight teams will battle against each other to qualify for the semi finals.