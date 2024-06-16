T20 World Cup 2024: Team India has qualified for the next round. Take a look at the full list of teams which have qualified for next round

The preliminary stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 has already set the stage for next round of tournament, Super Eight. The preliminary stage of the World Cup tournament began on Wednesday in the West Indies and ends on Monday with Group C matches. In the next round of the tournament, eight teams will battle against each other to qualify for the semi finals.

About different World Cup 2024 groups As per the ICC tournament format, the top two teams from each of the preliminary round's four groups will qualify for the Super Eight stage of the World Cup. The seat in the next phase of the World Cup tournament has been sealed by teams India, Australia, England, Afghanistan, West Indies, South Africa, and the USA. Sunday's match will decide the last team which will qualify for the round and secure its spot. The Bangladesh vs Nepal match will take place on Sunday.

India along with Australia, West Indies, and South Africa are the only teams which have progressed to Super 8 on an unbeaten note. Whereas, the USA and England made it to the next stage despite facing defeat from India and Australia in group stage.

About groups in the Super 8 stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup The next round of the match would be played in two groups. Group 1 includes India, Australia, and Afghanistan. Whereas, Group 2 includes West Indies, South Africa, England, and the USA.

About Super 8 Stage The Super 8 stage will begin on June 19 in Antigua with the match between the USA and South Africa, while Gros Islet will stage the clash between hosts West Indies and England on the same evening. The next day, Group 1 teams will be in action, featuring 2007 champions India against Afghanistan in Barbados. This marks India's debut match in the tournament in the West Indies.

Of greater significance for India is their upcoming clash against 2021 champions Australia on June 24. Rohit Sharma's squad aims to settle scores after their defeat in the 2023 ODI World Cup final on home soil last November. Take a look at the full match schedule of group 1.

20 June: Afghanistan v India, Bridgetown, Barbados, 20 June: Australia v D2, North Sound, Antigua, 22 June: India v D2, North Sound, Antigua, 22 June: Afghanistan v Australia, Arnos Vale, St Vincent, 24 June: Australia v India, Gros Islet, St Lucia,etc.

