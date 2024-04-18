T20 World Cup 2024: These players are ‘automatic selections’, as per BCCI sources; not much experiment expected
T20 World Cup 2024: The BCCI will likely finalise India’s T20 World Cup squad by the end of April. These 10 players are expected to be ‘automatic selections’. Find out who they are.
T20 World Cup 2024: With IPL 2024 going on in full swing, both players and fans are aware that the tournament will likely play a major role in selecting India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. The selection is expected to be finalised later in April, with the cut-off date being May 1. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the BCCI is unlikely to experiment much with its selection of players for the T20 World Cup.