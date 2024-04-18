T20 World Cup 2024: The BCCI will likely finalise India’s T20 World Cup squad by the end of April. These 10 players are expected to be ‘automatic selections’. Find out who they are.

T20 World Cup 2024: With IPL 2024 going on in full swing, both players and fans are aware that the tournament will likely play a major role in selecting India’s squad for the T20 World Cup. The selection is expected to be finalised later in April, with the cut-off date being May 1. Meanwhile, it has been reported that the BCCI is unlikely to experiment much with its selection of players for the T20 World Cup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Looking back: When MS Dhoni blamed IPL parties for India's T20 World Cup debacle and asked players to be ‘smart’ “There would not be any experimentation or left-field selections. All those who have played for India and have done well consistently in T20 Internationals and the IPL will be rewarded," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Certain names are “automatic selections", as per PTI. The cricketers who will most likely make it to the squad are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Ishan Kishan on using IPL 2024 to impress selectors for T20 World Cup, ‘Not in my hand’ While the selectors will closely watch Pandya’s fitness, Siraj’s workload management will also be scrutinised.

According to PTI, the BCCI will probably choose either Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill or Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal for the opening slot. However, both could make it to the final 15.

Shubman Gill has been performing well in the ongoing IPL tournament. He has scored 263 runs in seven innings at an average of 43.83 and is among the Top five contenders for the Orange Cap. On the other hand, Jaiswal hasn’t clicked in this season yet. He has scored 121 runs in seven innings at an average of 17.29. What may go in Jaiswal’s favour, nevertheless, is that he is a left-hander. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Watch: Rohit Sharma teases Dinesh Karthik during MI vs RCB IPL 2024 match, caught on stump mic Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube are contenders for the finisher's role. This season, Rinku has scored with a strike rate of 162.75, while Dube has scored more runs with a strike rate of 163.51.

Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan are being considered for the wicketkeeper position. However, one cannot ignore Dinesh Karthik, who is currently enjoying a good run in the IPL.

Yuzvendra Chahal is waiting for his T20 World Cup debut, while Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi are also in contention. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New IPL talents This IPL season has seen a number of new talents like Abhishek Sharma, Akash Madhwal, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav and Riyan Parag. However, the BCCI is likely to select them for bilateral series rather than play them straight into the World Cup, PTI added.

(With PTI inputs)

