T20 World Cup 2024: THESE teams have highest chance of qualifying for the Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage will begin from June 19, and the race to the top spots is getting tighter as four teams have already found a place in the next stage. Australia and India will form part of Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, while South Africa and West Indies will be in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.