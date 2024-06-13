T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 stage will begin from June 19, and the race to the top spots is getting tighter as four teams have already found a place in the next stage. Australia and India will form part of Group 1 of the Super 8 stage, while South Africa and West Indies will be in Group 2 of the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the group stages, some teams are very close to entering the Super 8 stage, while some need to depend on the performance of other teams to work in their favour.

Teams with good chances to make it to Super 8 Let's go, groupwise and in Group A- India has already made it to the Super 8 stage, while the United States is very close to becoming the second qualifier as they just need to defeat Ireland, and after seeing their performance against Pakistan and India, their victory is highly likely. After a big upset against the USA, Pakistan also needs to defeat Ireland and then pray that Ireland defeats the USA so that they can have a chance in the Super 8. Otherwise, their T20 World Cup season is over.

In the Group B, Australia has qualified and Scotland is leading the race to be the other team as rain washed away their clash with England. Scotland is in second position with 5 points, and other teams have no possibility of even matching that. This is a back-to-back major setback for England after their poor show in ODI World Cup 2023.

The matters with Group C also seem settled as West Indies have already qualified, and Afghanistan seems to be the next team, which will enter the Super 8 stage. Teams like New Zealand, Uganda and Papua New Guinea have no chance of matching Afghanistan's 4 points, and they still have one match left.

Matters again get interesting in Group D as South Africa is already in Super 8, and the Netherlands and Bangladesh are fighting for that spot. Both teams are going against each other tonight, and whoever wins will most likely enter the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2024.

