Eight-time Olympic gold medallist Usain Bolt has joined as an ambassador for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, informed International Cricket Council on 24 April.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is scheduled to take place in West Indies and the USA from 1 June, 2024.

Taking to X, ICC wrote, "Gear up for some speed, thrill and excitement on and off the pitch ⚡ Usain Bolt joins as an ambassador for the ICC Men's #T20WorldCup 2024 (Sic)"

According to the ICC, which quoted the Olympic gold medallist, he believes cricket can prosper in America after co-hosting this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Bolt claims that the tournament will be of special interest to him as he grew up playing cricket on the Caribbean Island of Jamaica. But he later turned his attention to athletics and running as fast as he could when urged to try track.

Bolt is also a long-time friend of West Indies legendary cricketer Chris Gayle. He opines that he was looking forward to playing a part in the tournament.

Bolt recently told the ICC, "I am thrilled to be an ambassador for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup."

"Coming from the Caribbean where Cricket is a part of life, the sport has always held a special place in my heart, and I am honoured to be part of such a prestigious tournament.

"I look forward to bringing my energy and enthusiasm to the World Cup and contributing to the growth of cricket globally."

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old sprint runner is also keen to see how much of an impact cricket can make in its first significant venture into the American market.

"America believes a lot in sport and high intensity and for me to get into that market is big," Bolt suggested.

"When they follow a sport, they follow a sport properly and they go all in and I feel like if they can crack into it, they will get into it the right way

“If we bring energy like I know we will for the T20 (World Cup) it is going to be wonderful."

