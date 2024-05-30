India's star batter Virat Kohli is yet to join India's T20 World Cup squad in the USA. According to PTI report, Kohli has taken a break for personal reasons and is expected to rejoin the squad by Friday, May 31. However, a report by ESPNcricinfo mentioned that the BCCI has not yet provided any updates on his travel status. Even if he reaches by Friday, it is unclear if he will be able to play in the warm-up match against Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday due to the long flight.

As per the report, having played 90 per cent of the matches under lights in the scorching Indian summer, the idea would be to adjust to pleasant mornings where temperatures will hover between 25 to 27 degrees Celsius with very less humidity.

Recently, Virat and Anushka were spotted spending time with his close friends, Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge, and actor-cricket presenter Gaurav Kapur in a Mumbai restaurant.

In the IPL 2024 season, Virat Kohli recently became the Orange Cap winner in the IPL 2024, scoring 741 runs in 15 matches at an average of 61.75 and a strike rate of 154.69, with a century, five fifties, and best score of 113*.

Meanwhile, security has been increased for the high-profile India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match on June 9 at Nassau County Cricket Stadium, located in Eisenhower Park, New York, following a "lone wolf attack" threat received by Long Island authorities. However, the governor's office found no evidence to support the threat. India will play its first game against Ireland on June 5.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan.

