T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli to miss India vs Bangladesh warm-up match? Here's what we know
T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli, the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2024, is on a break for personal reasons before joining India's T20 World Cup squad.
India's star batter Virat Kohli is yet to join India's T20 World Cup squad in the USA. According to PTI report, Kohli has taken a break for personal reasons and is expected to rejoin the squad by Friday, May 31. However, a report by ESPNcricinfo mentioned that the BCCI has not yet provided any updates on his travel status. Even if he reaches by Friday, it is unclear if he will be able to play in the warm-up match against Bangladesh at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Saturday due to the long flight.