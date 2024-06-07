Despite head coach Rahul Dravid's plan to begin India's innings with Virat Kohli as opener didn't work out against Ireland in the group match in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, reports arrived that Kohli will open for India against Pakistan on 9 June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Indian team management is all set to stick to the Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma opening combination for India's next match on Sunday at Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

India will face its arch rival Pakistan on Sunday in a nail-biting group match, which is a must-win game for Pakistan who lost to the USA by 5 runs in Super Over.

Against Ireland on 5 June, Kohli made his debut as opening batter, but was dismissed for 1 off 5 balls.

Going to the report, it appears, the 2007 T20 World Cup winners – India – would like to stick to the same combination against Pakistan, as it was for Ireland.

Though it is not the first time that Kohli opened for team in T20 format. He had been opening for his IPL franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, for the last few seasons. He scored 741 runs at a strike rate of 154 in IPL 2024 and also won the Orange Cap.

If Kohli opens for India, India's various problems would be solved including spot in the middle order for them to add someone like Dube and gives Rishabh Pant a better position. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pant in T20 World Cup 2024: In two matches, warm-up against Bangladesh and group match against Ireland, Pant had a good account of himself on a sluggish New York track.

Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour had said Pant will be India's No.3 throughout the tournament. "Yes, he has been batting really well. The two games he has played, he has looked really good. So yes, at the moment, he is our number three, and it helps that he is the left-hander," HT quoted him as saying. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!