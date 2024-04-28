T20 World Cup 2024: Virendra Sehwag wants Virat Kohli to sacrifice his slot, says, 'I'll play him at 3'
Apart from which player will fly with the Indian team to West Indies in June, one major debate gaining momentum id who will open for India – Virat Kohli or Yashasvi Jaiswal?
With the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) meeting Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, several former Indian cricketers and critics have suggested their list of players to be included in the squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024.