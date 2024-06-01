With the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 kicking off in the USA and the West Indies on 1 June, all eyes will be on the trophy and who will lift it. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2022, England won the T20 World Cup by beating Pakistan in Australia. This was their second T20 World Cup trophy after 2010.

Amid the debate of which team would win this year's tournament, there is one team – South Africa – which last won an ICC trophy in 1998, i.e. ICC Knockout Trophy, under the captaincy of Hansie Cronje.

Despite being considered one of the best teams globally, South Africa has been waiting for its ICC trophy for 26 years.

After Cronje, others like Gary Kirsten, Shaun Pollock, Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith, Jacques Kallis, Ashwell Prince, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, and Temba Bavuma tried their best to win an ICC trophy but somehow failed to do so.

Now, the Proteas are banking on Aiden Markram, hoping he will lead the team to lift an ICC trophy after almost three decades.

The team has star batter like Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller and Tristan Stubbs. Apart from this, the team is also relying on Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi to deliver some stellar performance.

Other teams: For other teams, Australia lifted the ICC World Cup in 2023, England won T20 World Cup in 2022, New Zealand won World Test Championship in 2021, Pakistan won Champions trophy in 2017, Sri Lanka lifted T20 World Cup in 2014, West Indies in 2016 and India won Champions Trophy in 2013.

SA T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, and Tristan Stubbs.

