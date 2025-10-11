T20 World Cup 2026 Asia/EAP Qualifiers: Nepal, UAE, Oman enter Super 6 with advantage to keep dreams alive

The race for the final three spots at next year's T20 World Cup is down to six sides with Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Oman as they progress to the Super 6 of the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers with slight advantage. Having won all their games in the Asia–EAP Qualifiers group stage, Nepal, Oman and UAE take forward a win into the Super 6 by the virtue of beating the second place finishers in their respective groups.