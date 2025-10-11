T20 World Cup 2026 Asia/EAP Qualifiers: Nepal, UAE, Oman enter Super 6 with advantage to keep dreams alive

The race for the final three spots at next year's T20 World Cup is down to six sides with Nepal, United Arab Emirates and Oman as they progress to the Super 6 of the Asia/East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers with slight advantage. Having won all their games in the Asia–EAP Qualifiers group stage, Nepal, Oman and UAE take forward a win into the Super 6 by the virtue of beating the second place finishers in their respective groups.
Qatar, Japan and Samoa are the other three sides in the Super 6. In the Super 6 stage, Nepal, Oman and UAE will play four games each instead of five. The trio will not play the group stage second-best place finishers. Kuwait, Malaysia and Papua New Guinea were eliminated after they finished third in the group stages in respective groups.
More to follow…
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Stay ahead of the game! Follow our Asia Cup 2025 for real-time updates on India Asia Cup 2025 matches, the complete Asia Cup schedule 2025, and the latest Asia Cup points table 2025. Don't miss out on who has the Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 and Most Wickets in Asia Cup 2025