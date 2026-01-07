T20 World Cup 2026: BCB says ICC committed to Bangladesh’s uninterrupted, smooth participation in India

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reiterated their commitment in ensuring Bangladesh an uninterrupted participation in the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup 2026. The development came on Wednesday after Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials had a meeting with the ICC after the former refused to travel to India to compete in the global event as a protest to Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a media release by the BCB, it said that the ICC is willing to address the concerns raised by the country's cricket board and will consider the all the inputs for a detailed security planning for the event.

“The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event,” the BCB said in a statement.

Following Mustafizur's removal from IPL, the BCB wrote to ICC about their decision to not travel to the neighboring country citing player's safety and security. Mustafizur was bought for ₹9.20 crore by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last month during the mini-auction in Abu Dhabi.

However, upon BCCI's orders, the three-time IPL champions had to release the Bangladeshi left-arm quick amid the political imbalance between the two countries with the Indian Board citing “recent developments that are going on all across”. Sri Lanka is he co-host of T20 World Cup 2026.

In its statement, the BCB too promised a constructive engagement with the ICC to arrive at an “affable and practical solution that ensures the smooth and successful participation of the team in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.” The global event starts on February 7.

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains firmly committed to placing the highest priority on the safety, security and well-being of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team,” it further added.

BCB denies ‘false’ media claims over ICC meeting The BCB too addressed certain media reports which stated that the ICC has rejected the Board's request for a shift in venue. BCB in its letter had appealed to shift their matches from India to Sri Lanka. Notably, Pakistan will play all their matches on Lankan soil.

Denying all the claims “false”, BCB stated that it does not reflect with their communication with the ICC. “The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC," it said.

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Bangladesh have been clubbed in Group C with West Indies, Nepal, England and Italy. While three of Bangladesh's group matches at scheduled at iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, their final game group encounter will be played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 schedule