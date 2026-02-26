T20 World Cup 2026: Chepauk authorities spray imported chemical ahead of India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash; here's why

In an interesting development, the authorities at the M Chidambaram stadium in Chepauk have sprayed an imported chemical on the field to cut down the dew to maintain fairness as defending champions India take on Zimbabwe in a do-or-die Super 8 clash of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday. The India vs Zimbabwe clash starts at 7 PM IST.

Traditionally, Chepauk offers considerable amount of dew during a night game, especially in the second innings at this time of the year. As a result, batting becomes easier for the team chasing while dew is a nightmare for the bowlers as it affects their grip under such conditions.

According to report in The Indian Express, a chemical 'Dew Cure', said to be imported from the United States, has been sprayed on the field of play to cut down the dew. The report stated that the chemical was sprayed on Tuesday and Wednesday and will be repeated on Thursday afternoon as well.

Pitch report at M Chidambaram Stadium Usually, the pitch in Chepauk helps slow bowlers as the ball grips and comes to the bat. With a bit of turn on the surface, the batters have their task cut out. Dew plays an important role as the ball begins to skid once the moisture settles on the grass. As a result the toss becomes crucial.

In such conditions, the captains prefer chasing. In the T20 World Cup 2026, a total of six matches have been played so far at this venue - three teams won batting first while three won while chasing.

What's at stake for India in Chennai? The equation is pretty simple for the Indian team. After their loss to South Africa, India need to win their remaining two games in Super 8 stage for a place in the semifinals. A loss in either of the game will further jeopardise India's chances. Not just India winning against Zimbabwe and West Indies, the Men in Blue would also hope that other results go in their favour.

India vs Zimbabwe T20I head-to-head In the shortest format of the game, India enjoy a healthy 10-3 head-to-head record against Zimbabwe. India's losses against Zimbabwe came in 2015, 2016 and 2024. The two teams faced each other only once in the T20 World Cups, back in 2022, with the Men in Blue winning by 71 runs.

Notably, this is the first time, Zimbabwe will be playing a T20I match against India on Indian soil. Previously, baring Melbourne, India played all their T20Is against Zimbabwe in Harare.

