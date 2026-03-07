T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony: Ricky Martin, Falguni Pathak set to enthral audience in Ahmedabad - Check full list

The T20 World Cup 2026 is set to have a starry finish as the likes of Ricky Martin, Sukhbir and Falguni Pathak are set to perform at the closing ceremony on March 8 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Although Martin's presence as announced a day earlier by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the list of Indian performers were revealed on Friday.

“The stage keeps getting bigger! Joining Global Superstar Ricky Martin at the Closing Ceremony before the Final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 are music icons Sukhbir & Falguni Pathak! Get ready for global hits and desi anthems as these legendary artists light up the biggest night in cricket," ICC wrote on their social media handles.

A recipient of Grammy award, Puerto Rican Martin will take over the crowd at the Narendra Modi Stadium with a specially curated live performance in front of nearly 1 lakh spectators. Known for his charismatic stage presence and Latin pop hits, Martin is expected to turn the pre-match show into a thrilling music spectacle.

Adding an Indian flavour into the show will be the Dandiya Queen Falguni Pathak. She is no stranger to large crowd and will have the entire audience dancing to her beats before the game begins. Sukhbir's Punjabi hits will add the extra punch to the evening.

When will T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony start? The T20 World Cup 2026 closing ceremony will start at 5:30 PM IST with the gates opening at 3:30 PM IST. The closing ceremony is expected to continue till 6:15 PM IST as the coin toss for the final will take place at 6:30 PM IST. The India vs New Zealand final starts at 7 PM IST.

Who are playing in T20 World Cup 2026 final? Defending champions India will face New Zealand in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday. A win on Sunday will make India the first team to defend its T20 World Cup title. While India are coming after beating England in a thrilling semifinal, New Zealand had it easy against South Africa, making a place in the final with a 10-wicket win.

New Zealand, who have won the ICC Champions Trophy (2000) and the World Test Championship (2021), never won a World Cup. They came close on a few occasions but failed to prevail in the final hurdle. For India, if they win on Sunday, the Men in Blue will become the most successful side in T20 World Cups with three titles (after 2007 and 2024).

